Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.