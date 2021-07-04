Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Down 29.7% in June

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ CPHC opened at $14.65 on Friday. Canterbury Park has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

