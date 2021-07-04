Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $77.57. 1,477,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,257. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

