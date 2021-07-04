Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 141,243 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 2.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $149,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after buying an additional 1,353,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.