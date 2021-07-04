Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $33,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 199,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $36.46 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.