Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$140.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.85.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$131.56 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$119.05 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The company has a market cap of C$93.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

