Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.45.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE CM traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $114.83. 230,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,481. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $256,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

