Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CWH. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.64.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.