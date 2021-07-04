Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CWH. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.64.
Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.
In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CWH. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.64.
Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.
In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.