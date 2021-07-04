Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 492,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 308,001 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.