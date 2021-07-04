Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.