Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Harmony Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

