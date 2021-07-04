Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $39.69 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

