Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $29.54

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.54, but opened at $30.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 52 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.09 million and a PE ratio of -13.02.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

