Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 282.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,110 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Callaway Golf worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000.

ELY opened at $33.27 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

