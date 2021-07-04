Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CXBMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CXBMF stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

