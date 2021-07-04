Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Ken Hannah Sells 10,000 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CAL opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $14,522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,662.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 528,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 424,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $7,049,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

