Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,033 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.00% of Cactus worth $69,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cactus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 371,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,614,000 after buying an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after buying an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,495,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,804,000 after buying an additional 299,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

