Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Position Increased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cabot worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBT opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.34. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

