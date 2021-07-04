Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of BFST opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $246,906,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

