Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,080 ($27.18). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,049 ($26.77), with a volume of 518,272 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,867.78 ($24.40).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,142.86. The firm has a market cap of £8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

