BTIG Research Increases Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $76.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

