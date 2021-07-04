BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79). Also, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £19.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 206.70 ($2.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.71.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

