Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of BC opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.