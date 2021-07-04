BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 130,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Fredric H. Gould purchased 14,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $305.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

