BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 309,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 13.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BRP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62. BRP has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

