Brokers Offer Predictions for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

TSE SMT opened at C$3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.59 and a 12 month high of C$4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$607.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.11.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.16 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

