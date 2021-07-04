Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $9,094,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

