Brokers Issue Forecasts for Petroteq Energy Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Petroteq Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Petroteq Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

PQEFF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Petroteq Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.