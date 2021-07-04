Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$148.82

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.82.

WSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian downgraded shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE WSP traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$145.13. 85,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,629. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$80.73 and a 12 month high of C$147.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.51 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.60.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.2700004 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

