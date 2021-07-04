Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $6.50

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

