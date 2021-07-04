Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) PT at $12.25

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPVG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $478.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.