Brokerages Set QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,179. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.