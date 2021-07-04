Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) PT at $69.00

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,795. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

