Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target at $35.83

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

OMER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 531,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,264. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $934.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

