Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Price Target at GBX 2,601.67

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,601.67 ($33.99).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock worth $3,882,563,318.

OCDO stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,975 ($25.80). The company had a trading volume of 550,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,968.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of £14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.86. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

