Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) PT at $26.00

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 51.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MOR stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. On average, research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

