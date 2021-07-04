Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $156.81

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.81.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $195.08. 556,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.36. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.