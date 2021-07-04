Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT at $12.08

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

GDDFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

