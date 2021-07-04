Brokerages Set Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Price Target at $38.75

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $822.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

