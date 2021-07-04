Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after buying an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,617,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

