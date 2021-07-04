Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.12 Million

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce sales of $13.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.73 million and the highest is $13.50 million. Marchex reported sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $52.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

MCHX stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $4,360,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

