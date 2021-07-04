Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.62 EPS

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.68. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

