Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRLN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Freeline Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

