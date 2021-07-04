Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417,224 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $164.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.87 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.