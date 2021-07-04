Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BRMK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 358,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 133,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

