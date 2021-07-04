Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 160,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,877 shares.The stock last traded at $464.81 and had previously closed at $469.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

