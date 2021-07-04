Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 1,776,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,474. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $49,591,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 142,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $8,171,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

