Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.24

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 142418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

