Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.85. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 151,455 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 413,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 272,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

