Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Frank W. Harris Sells 1,000 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BRC opened at $55.49 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

